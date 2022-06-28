The life of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is all set to be brought out on the silver screen. A partial glimpse of the project was shared on Tuesday and it's an adaptation of Ullekh NP’s book Untold Vajpayee: Politician And Paradox.

The film based on the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye -Atal, will go on the floors in early 2023 and will release during Christmas of the same year, which will coincide with the 99th birth anniversary of the Bharat Ratna. It is pertinent to note that the star cast hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Taking to his Twitter handle, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the details of the upcoming project as he wrote, "FILM ON ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE ANNOUNCED: VINOD BHANUSHALI - SANDEEP SINGH TO PRODUCE... #VinodBhanushali and #SandeepSingh join hands to make a film on the epic life story of Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee Ji... Titled #MainRahoonYaNaRahoonYehDeshRehnaChahiye – #Atal. (sic)"

Another tweet made by Adarsh read, "The film will be an adaptation of Penguin Random House India’s book #TheUntoldVajpayee: #PoliticianAndParadox by author #UllekhNP... Starts early 2023, the film will be released on #Christmas2023, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee Ji."

More about Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an Indian politician and diplomat who served as the prime minister of the country on three occasions –first for 13 days in 1996, then for a 13-month period from 1998 to 1999, and a full term from 1999 to 2004. The former PM breathed his last on August 16, 2018 at age 93 after suffering from a kidney-related issue.

Before taking up the PM's chair, the leader had been elected as a member of parliament on multiple occasions in a five-decade journey. He retired from politics in 2009, citing his health issues. Vajpayee was also known for his poems and works of writing.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day', a decision taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2014, the first year of his rule.