Film on Vikas Dubey announced; TV actor Manish Goel to portray gangster in 'Hanak'

Films on controversial personalities have been common in Bollywood and this includes films on well-known gangsters. The latest to find a big screen adaptation is set to be on Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter earlier this year. Well-known TV actor Manish Goel is set to play the role in a film tiled Hanak.

Manish Goel to star in Vikas Dubey film Hanak

The makers released the first look poster of Hanak, which is based on a book titled Main Kanpur Wala. The poster featured visuals of a gun, and a slight glimpse of the protagonist, all in red, with the city of Kanpur in the background.

Manish Goel, who is well known in the world of TV with work in shows like CID, Nach Baliye, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Crime Patrol, to his credit, will be making his Bollywood debut.

He also shared pictures posing with the cast and crew, as they held the clapboard. Written by Mridul Kapil and Subodh Pandey. Hanak is being directed Manish Vatssalya.

Vikas Dubey encounter

Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who faced over 60 criminal cases, was killed in a police encounter on July 10, when he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle. This was a day after he was arrested in Ujjain and handed over to the UP STF team. The development had followed the death of seven policemen in a face-off with gangsters when they had come to arrest Vikas Dubey in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on July 2.

The three-member SIT formed to probe pointed to a nexus between police and slain gangster Vikas Dubey recommended action against 80 police personnel. The 3500-page report was submitted to the government by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the first week of November. In the report, the SIT has given 36 recommendations and gave details of the role of guilty officers and 80 police personnel. The government will take action after going through the report.

