Film Producer Booked After Ramming Car Into Wife Amid Fight; Shocking CCTV Visual Emerges

A case has been registered against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Mumbai.

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra who produced the Hindi film Dehati Disco, has been accused of hitting his wife with a car on October 19 in Andheri. As per the latter, the film producer allegedly hit her by ramming the car, causing her head injuries. Following the incident, the filmmaker's wife lodged a complaint against her husband at the Amboli police station in Mumbai.

Film producer booked for running over wife and injuring her

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police



According to the complaint registered, Mishra's wife came out looking for him and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When the former confronted him, Mishra, sitting in the driver's seat, escaped from the spot, hitting his wife in the process. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera stationed there, wherein Mishra's wife can be seen falling down on the ground after getting hit by the car. Mishra's wife suffered injuries on her head, legs and hand in this incident, a police official said, PTI reported.

"Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), at the Amboli police station," a police official told PTI. Further investigation is underway as the accused is still on the run.

(With agency inputs)