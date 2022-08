Filmfare Awards 2022: 'Shershaah', 'Sardar Udham' & More Nominated; Check Complete List

Filmfare Awards are one of the most prestigious awards that are given to honour the contributions of several notable personalities in the film industry. The awards are held every year with several A-listed actors gracing the red carpet of the grand event.

Filmfare is once again making a comeback with its 2022 edition. Filmfare Awards 2022 is set to take place on August 30 this year at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. With the most awaited award show returning to the small screens, all the eyes are on the nominations list. Recently, the nominations for the Filmfare Awards 2022 were announced.

Filmfare Awards 2022 Nominations

For almost 66 years, the Filmfare Awards have been one of the most anticipated award shows. As the gala night is just a few weeks away, the nominations list has been unveiled by the organisers. Among all other nominations, the nominees for the Best Film include Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Rashmi Rocket, Sardar Udham, and Shershaah. Some of Bollywood's notable personalities like Dhanush, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Pankaj Tripathi, Arijit Singh, AR Rahman, and many others are also in the race to take the black lady home.

Check out the complete list below:

BEST FILM

RAMPRASAD KI TEHRVI

RASHMI ROCKET

SARDAR UDHAM

SHERSHAAH

BEST DIRECTOR

AKARSH KHURANA (RASHMI ROCKET)

KABIR KHAN (83)

SEEMA PAHWA (RAMPRASAD KI TEHRVI)

SHOOJIT SIRCAR (SARDAR UDHAM)

VISHNUVARDHAN (SHERSHAAH)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

DHANUSH (ATRANGI RE)

RANVEER SINGH (83)

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA (SHERSHAAH)

VICKY KAUSHAL (SARDAR UDHAM)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

KANGANA RANAUT (THALAIVII)

KIARA ADVANI (SHERSHAAH)

KRITI SANON (MIMI)

PARINEETI CHOPRA (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

TAAPSEE PANNU (RASHMI ROCKET)

VIDYA BALAN (SHERNI)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

KIRTI KULHARI (THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN)

KONKONA SEN SHARMA (RAMPRASAD KI TEHRVI)

MEGHNA MALIK (SAINA)

NEENA GUPTA (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

SAI TAMHANKAR (MIMI)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

ABHISHEK BANERJEE (RASHMI ROCKET)

MANAV KAUL (SAINA)

PANKAJ TRIPATHI (83)

PANKAJ TRIPATHI (MIMI)

PARAN BANDHOPADHYAY (BOB BISWAS)

RAJ ARJUN (THALAIVII)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

ARIJIT SINGH (LEHRA DO - 83)

ARIJIT SINGH (RAIT ZARA SI - ATRANGI RE)

B PRAAK (MANN BHARRYAA - SHERSHAAH)

DEVENDERPAL SINGH (LAKEERAN - HASEEN DILLRUBA)

ZUBIN NAUTIYAL (RAATAAN LAMBIYAN - SHERSHAAH)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

ASEES KAUR (LAKEERAN - HASEEN DILLRUBA)

ASEES KAUR (RAATAAN LAMBIYAN - SHERSHAAH)

NEHA KAKKAR (MATLABI YARIYAN - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN)

PRIYA SARAIYA (KALLE KALLE - CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI)

SHREYA GHOSHAL (CHAKA CHAK - ATRANGI RE)

SHREYA GHOSHAL (PARAM SUNDARI - MIMI)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

A R RAHMAN (ATRANGI RE)

A R RAHMAN (MIMI)

AMAAL MALLIK (SAINA)

AMIT TRIVEDI (HASEEN DILLRUBA)

SACHIN-JIGAR (CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI)

TANISHK BAGCHI, B PRAAK, JAANI, JASLEEN ROYAL, JAVED-MOHSIN AND VIKRAM MONTROSE (SHERSHAAH)

BEST LYRICS

IRSHAD KAMIL (RAIT ZARA SI - ATRANGI RE)

JAANI (MANN BHARRYAA 2.0 - SHERSHAAH)

KAUSAR MUNIR (LEHRA DO - 83)

KSHITIJ PATWARDHAN (PHISAL JAA TU - HASEEN DILLRUBA)

MANOJ MUNTASHIR (PARINDA - SAINA)

TANISHK BAGCHI (RAATAAN LAMBIYAN - SHERSHAAH)

Critics' Awards

BEST FILM (CRITICS')

RAMPRASAD KI TEHRVI (SEEMA BHARGAVA)

SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAR (DIBAKAR BANERJEE )

SARDAR UDHAM (SHOOJIT SIRCAR)

SHERNI (AMIT MASURKAR)

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS')

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN (BOB BISWAS)

PRATIK GANDHI (BHAVAI)

RANVEER SINGH (83)

VICKY KAUSHAL (SARDAR UDHAM)

VIKRANT MASSEY (HASEEN DILLRUBA)

BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS')

SUPRIYA PATHAK (RAMPRASAD KI TEHRVI)

TAAPSEE PANNU (HASEEN DILLRUBA)

VIDYA BALAN (SHERNI)

Technical Awards

BEST STORY

ABHISHEK KAPOOR, SUPRATIK SEN AND TUSHAR PARANJAPE (CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI)

DIBAKAR BANERJEE AND VARUN GROVER (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

KANIKA DHILLON (HASEEN DILLRUBA)

NANDHA PERIYASAMY (RASHMI ROCKET)

SEEMA PAHWA (RAMPRASAD KI TEHRVI)

BEST SCREENPLAY

AASHTHA TIKU (SHERNI)

ANIRUDDHA GUHA (RASHMI ROCKET)

DIBAKAR BANERJEE AND VARUN GROVER (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

KABIR KHAN, SANJAY PURANSINGH CHAUHAN AND VASAN BALA (83)

SANDEEP SHRIVASTAVA (SHERSHAAH)

SHUBENDU BHATTACHARYA AND RITESH SHAH (SARDAR UDHAM)

BEST DIALOGUE

AMIT MASURKAR AND YASHASVI MISHRA (SHERNI)

DIBAKAR BANERJEE AND VARUN GROVER (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

KABIR KHAN AND SUMIT ARORA (83)

KANIKA DHILLON (RASHMI ROCKET)

RITESH SHAH (SARDAR UDHAM)

SANDEEP SHRIVASTAVA (SHERSHAAH)

BEST BACKGROUND SCORE

A R RAHMAN (99 SONGS)

AMAR MANGRULKAR (HASEEN DILLRUBA)

CLINTON CEREJO AND BIANCA GOMES -SHOR POLICE (BOB BISWAS)

JOHN STEWART EDURI (SHERSHAAH)

JULIUS PACKIAM (83)

SHANTANU MOITRA (SARDAR UDHAM)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

ANIL MEHTA (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

ASEEM MISHRA (83)

AVIK MUKHOPADHYAY (SARDAR UDHAM)

KAMALJEET NEGI (SHERSHAAH)

NEHA PARTI MATIYANI (RASHMI ROCKET)

RAKESH HARIDAS (SHERNI)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

ACROPOLIS - RAJNISH HEDAO AND PAUL ROWAN (83)

AMIT RAY AND SUBRATA CHAKRABORTY (SHERSHAAH)

APARNA SUD AND GARIMA MATHUR (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

DEVIKA DAVE (SHERNI)

DURGAPRASAD MAHAPATRA (RASHMI ROCKET)

MANSI DHRUV MEHTA AND DMITRII MALICH (SARDAR UDHAM)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

EKA LAKHANI (SHERSHAAH)

NEETA LULLA AND DEEPALI NOOR (THALAIVII)

ROHIT CHATURVEDI (RASHMI ROCKET)

ROHIT CHATURVEDI (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

VEERA KAPUR EE (SARDAR UDHAM)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

ANISH JOHN (SHERNI)

DIPANKAR CHAKI AND NIHAR RANJAN SAMAL (SARDAR UDHAM)

GANESH GANGADHARAN (83)

SANJAY MAURYA AND ALLWIN REGO (CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI)

BEST EDITING

A SREEKAR PRASAD (SHERSHAAH)

AJAY SHARMA AND SHWETA VENKAT MATHEW (RASHMI ROCKET)

BAKUL BALJEET MATIYANI (SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR)

CHANDRASHEKHAR PRAJAPATI (SARDAR UDHAM)

DIPIKA KALRA (SHERNI)

NITIN BAID (83)

BEST ACTION

ALLAN AMIN (TOOFAN)

AMAR SHETTY (83)

STEFAN RICHTER AND SUNIEL RODRIGUES (SHERSHAAH)

SUNIL RODRIGUES (SOORYAVANSHI)

VIKRAM DAHIYA (ANTIM: THE FINAL TRUTH)

BEST VFX

NY VFXWAALA (SOORYAVANSHI)

RED CHILLIES (SHERSHAAH)

REDEFINE (83)

SUPERB/BOJP MAIN ROAD POST NY VFXWAALA EDIT FX STUDIOS (SARDAR UDHAM)

UNIFI MEDIA (THALAIVII)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FARAH KHAN (TIP TIP - SOORYAVANSHI)

GANESH ACHARYA (PARAM SUNDARI - MIMI)

VIJAY GANGULY (CHAKA CHAK - ATRANGI RE)

VIJAY GANGULY (LITTLE LITTLE - ATRANGI RE)

VIJAY GANGULY AND PIYUSH- SHAZIA (NADIYON PAAR - ROOHI)

