Filmmaker Anurag Basu Reveals He Doesn’t Want To Be On 'screen Again'; Here's Why

Anurag Basu is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the Indian film industry. The director has worked in various genres like drama, thriller, musical and anthology and has given away several blockbusters and award-winning films. Anurag Basu has even judged reality shows and is currently on the panel of the show Super Dancer 4. However, when it comes to films, the director has always stayed behind the camera until his latest anthology, Ludo. Anurag Basu was praised for his role as narrator 'Yamraj' in the 2020 film. However, the director recently revealed that he does not want to come on screen again.

Anurag Basu reveals he doesn't want to return to acting

Anurag Basu received a lot of praise for his latest film Ludo. The director not only helmed the project but also worked on it. In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Basu revealed he does not want to return to the screens again. The director said that he has done a lot of theatres but never wanted to act. Basu also shared he acted in Ludo due to several circumstances. He does not have any doubts about his acting skills and is sure that he doesn't want to come back to the screen again. He also revealed he struggles while facing the camera during reality shows as well.

Anurag Basu has been the judge of the dance reality show for four years. When asked why he is okay being on camera for the show, he said the show never clashed with his filming schedules. Moreover, he loves to go on the sets of the show and looks forward to days of its filming.

Details about Ludo

The anthology film Ludo was released on Netflix on November 12, 2020. The film had four seemingly different stories that intertwine in a game of chance and fate. The stories revolved around a sex tape scandal, unsettled scores and a suitcase full of money. The film cast included actors Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Asha Negi, Pearle Maaney, and Inayat Verma. The film was bankrolled by T-series.

