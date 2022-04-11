Filmmaker Guneet Monga Engaged To Entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor; Wears Mom's Engagement Saree

Film Producer Guneet Monga announced her engagement with Sunny Kapoor, a fashion entrepreneur, on April 11. The producer posted photos on photo-blogging site Instagram from the engagement ceremony, which took place at a heritage hotel in New Delhi. While announcing her engagement through a social media post, she also wrote, “Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station. And that’s where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life.”

The Oscar-winning producer also wore her mother's old engagement saree. She added, “Feel Mom and Dad’s blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day. #Engaged #GunSung.”

As soon as the 38-year-old producer announced her engagement, fans and her industry friends flooded her social media post with their good wishes. “Omgggg Congratulationsssss may this new journey be filled with an abundance of love,” wrote actor Rakul Preet Singh with two red heart emojis. Director Karan Johar too commented with “Badhai ho”. Other actors who also commented on Monga’s post are Kubbra Sait, Rasika Duggal, Neena Gupta, Radhika Madan, Ekta Kapoor, Aahana S Kumra, Sayani Gupta and many more.

Ekta Kapoor posted a picture of the couple on her Instagram story to send a special wish to the newly engaged couple.

On the work front

Through her production company Sikhya Entertainment, Monga has backed critically-acclaimed films like the Gangs of Wasseypur series, Shahid, Masaan, and The Lunchbox, that raised her to fame. Monga has always been vocal about the contribution of women in Cinema. Her off-the-beat filmography has led her to become well-known for her work. She also produced last year’s Netflix comedy-drama Pagglait which is a story based on the life of a young widow.

Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary 'Period. End of Sentence', which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

In 2021, Guneet Monga was awarded the Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the France government for her significant contributions to Indo-French cinematic and cultural collaborations through films such as The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Taj Mahal, as well as her unwavering work for women empowerment through the 'Indian Women Rising' collective.

Image: Instagram/@guneetmonga