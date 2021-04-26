Filmmaker Guneet Monga Tests Positive For COVID-19; Urges Everyone To Take Care

Filmmaker Guneet Monga took to her Instagram and announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19. In her post, The Lunchbox producer wrote that she was under self-quarantine and urged her followers to stay safe. Take a look at Guneet Monga's Instagram post.

Filmmaker Guneet Monga tests positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Guneet Monga through her post informed her followers that despite her taking all precautions, she had tested positive for Covid-19. She also asked everyone who had been in contact with her to get tested immediately. In her post, she wrote,

"Dear All, Despite taking due care and all the necessary precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am under self-quarantine and taking all the measures to combat the virus with the guidance of my doctor. I am now recovering well. It's a sincere and an urgent request for whoever has come in contact with me recently to kindly get themselves tested. Please take care and stay safe!".

The second wave of Covid-19 has infected many people and several Bollywood celebs in the last few weeks have tested positive for the virus. Most recently, South Indian actress Pooja Hegde tested positive. Also, actors like Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Rohit Saraf tested positive.

Friends and fans react to Guneet Monga's Instagram

Friends and fans of the filmmaker poured in wishes and get well soon messages in the comment section. Producer Ekta Kapoor left a comment saying get well soon with heart emoticons. Casting director Mukesh Chabra also left a comment on Guneet's post, Other actors like Dia Mirza, Prajakta Kohli, Sumeet Vyas and Sayani Gupta also left comments on Guneet Monga's post. Fans also quickly reacted to the post and filled the comment section. One left a comment and wrote, "Sending you warmth and strength friend. All love". Most of the fans sent their love and support.

On the work front, Guneet Mogra is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, a production house that has produced notable films like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1, Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Zubaan. Her movie The Lunchbox was nominated for the Best Film in the English Language category of the British Academy Film Awards.

Source: Guneet Monga's Instagram

