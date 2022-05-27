Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar Meets J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Discusses Film Related Issues In UT

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is known for bringing some off-beat stories to the big screens. The director has succeeded in doing so over the years. His knowledge and love for cinema are evident in his work. While the director was recently indulged with his upcoming film Babli Bouncer, he is now in his travel mode as he flew to Jammu and Kashmir soon after wrapping the movie. In Jammu and Kashmir, the filmmaker recently had a word with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and talked about the issues related to the promotion of films and their activities in the Union Territory.

Today met National award winning Filmmaker Shri Madhur Bhandarkar @imbhandarkar and discussed various issues pertaining to the promotion of film related activities in J&K. pic.twitter.com/l1Ta3vv7CT — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 26, 2022

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been working toward promoting film-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time now. The Lieutenant Governor launched the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy in August 2021 to facilitate the overall growth of the union territory's film industry. He recently also had a discussion about the issues pertaining to the promotion of film-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir with celebrated filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Over three weeks after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy on August 5, the Jammu and Kashmir government approved its implementation. Through the policy, the state government aimed at facilitating the overall growth of the Jammu and Kashmir film industry. It also mentioned how other developments, including infrastructure for film screening, up-gradation of the existing cinema halls, the revival of closed cinema halls, encouraging cinema halls and multiplexes, organising festivals, destination marketing for the state and preserving J&K films, will be planned accordingly.

Madhur Bhandarkar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Babli Bouncer. The film is touted to be a Bollywood drama, which will see Tamannaah Bhatia play a lady bouncer. Earlier this week, the director wrapped up the upcoming film with Tamannaah and shared some glimpses of the celebration on social media. Taking to his Instagram, the filmmaker shared a video and some pictures from the celebration and penned, "It’s a wrap #BabliBouncer. 3 months, 42 days. Great memories, lovely camaraderie, fabulous team-work, Super fun. A big thanks to all my actors, technicians and everyone who has contributed from the inception till the finish."

