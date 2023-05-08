Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Apte Accused Of Snubbing Fans By Marathi Filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar

Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar recently penned a long note on social media. In his note, he shared two incidents about Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Apte. He further accused them of interacting with fans only to promote their shows or films.

Mahesh shared that he saw an interview by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy who said that Kareena ignored all her fans who came to meet her at the airport. He wrote, "Recently watched a video of an interview with Narayan Murthy of Infosys in which he says that when he was coming to India from London, Kareena Kapoor sat in the seat next to him on the flight. Some people in the flight were approaching Narayan Murthy and greeting him, saying a couple of words and people giving him respect, Murthy was standing and interacting with him, but some fans were approaching Kareena Kapoor and saying hello to her, she was not even looking at them and this He said that Narayan Murthy was very upset by the matter and what is the use of Kareena’s ego? He also asked this question."

Kareena Kapoor ignored her co-star: Mahesh Tilekar

Mahesh Tilekar also shared an incident that took place eight years back. He revealed that an actress who was also a co-star in Kareena Kapoor's well-known flicks went to meet the Jab We Met star at the airport and she ignored her. He said, "“Eight years ago, we were waiting in the check-in line at the airport when I noticed Kareena was standing next to one of the actresses from our programme. She went to Kareena Kapoor and greeted her. She wanted to click a pic with Kareena but the Bollywood star ignored her, leaving her upset. She had even worked in one of Kareena Kapoor’s well-known flicks, the actress did not care to turn around to look at her.”

'Radhika Apte says she doesn't like to give autographs'

In his long note, Mahesh Tilekar also mentioned how Radhika Apte contradict her own statements. He shared that the actress once said that she don't like to give autographs to her fans but while promoting her recent project Mrs. Undercover, she gave autographs to fans.

He said, "Radhika Apte had said she does not like to give autographs and click selfies with people. But a few days ago, while promoting her Hindi film, she was seen clicking selfies with some of the famous social media influencers.”"

"I have seen closely many actors and actresses who are desperate for someone to take notice of you when jobs stop getting, fame ends. But when a movie of some celebrities who are in love with themselves, there is no comparison to those who act as they love their fans," the filmmaker concluded.