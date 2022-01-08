Filmmaker Priyadarshan Hospitalised In Chennai After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases is increasing at a rapid rate every day. The resurgence of coronavirus cases and also its new variant Omicron has created a tense situation in the country. Governments of several states have imposed night curfews and restrictions on public gatherings. While COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, the entertainment industry is not far away from it. Several celebrities have also tested positive in the past few days. Recently, filmmaker Priyadarshan contracted the virus and has been admitted to a hospital.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for both Bollywood and South films, tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after the diagnosis, the 64-year old has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. While fans of the filmmaker are praying for his quick recovery, a further update on his health is still awaited.

Details about Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan is an Indian film director, who has also contributed to the scripts and production of various movies. In a career span of over three decades, Priyadarshan has worked with several ace actors and made movies in various Indian languages, including Hindi and Malayalam. The director has also made six Tamil and two Telugu films. Priyadarshan has helmed about 27 Indian films, the second number after director David Dhawan. However, after making Rangrez, the director announced he will take a break from Bollywood and focus on Malayalam cinema. In 2021, the director returned to the Hindi cinema as his last Hindi film was the sequel to 2003's hit comedy Hungama. Priyadarshan is among the first directors in India to introduce clear sound, rich colour gradient and high-quality dubbing in his Malayalam films.

The National Award-winning director is also known for his collaboration with legendary actor Mohanlal in Malayalam cinema. He has experimented with various genres such as thriller, action and period dramas. In 2019, Priyadarshan made Marakkar: The Lion Of The Arabian Sea with Mohanlal. While the movie hit the theatre screens in late 2021, it already won the National Award for Best Feature Film. The director was also conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for his contribution towards the art. The director's next movie has not been announced yet.

Image: Facebook/@Priyadarshan