Filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey Summoned By ED In Connection With Sushant's Death Case

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been asked to appear before the agency in Mumbai on August 20, sources said. Last month, he was summoned by Mumbai Police to record his statement at Bandra Police Station. The ED is probing the financial angle into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ED has found inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty and others quizzed in the case. Rhea has been questioned twice, and sources said that she may be summoned again. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has been questioned thrice, her business manager Shruti Modi has been summoned twice.

ED to send summons to prime suspects

Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani has also recorded his statement twice. Earlier sources had said that after the SC order, ED will send the summons to the prime suspects and Sushant's father will be present to counter them. Moreover, the probe agency has said that Mumbai Police has not shared details of digital evidence and their forensic audit report of Sushant case with them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Enforcement Directorate sources informed Republic TV that Rhea's Europe trip is under the scanner. Sushant and Rhea went on a Europe trip in October last year. As per sources, the ED would be looking on if certain investments were done by Rhea on this long trip from October 3 to October 28. ED will also probe if there are any foreign bank accounts under Rhea's name, sources said.

Rumi Jaffrey slams netizens for blaming Rhea

Earlier, Rumi Jaffrey via social account had slammed netizens for blaming Rhea Chakraborty for Sushant’s demise. He had asked, “who will take responsibility if anything happens to Rhea or any of the accused celebs”. He had revealed in his interaction with entertainment portals that he had an upcoming project in the pipeline with Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as lead actors. He went onto state that the romantic comedy was due to hit the floors in May this year but could not commence due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

He had also revealed that while discussing the film with both actors, he did not sense any discord between their relationship as he refuted reports of an alleged breakup between Sushant and Rhea. Rumi Jaffery had also opened up about his last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput and shared that the actor had thoughts of leaving the film industry and taking up farming at a distant location.

