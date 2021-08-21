Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Takes To Social Media, Says ‘major Missing’ Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. While the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G in Allahabad, UP his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to tell him she misses him and that it has been a month since she met her husband.

Tahira Kashyap misses Ayushmann Khurrana

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently took to her Instagram handle to share she was missing her husband. The 38-year-old shared a selfie in her reel with Ayushmann's song Dil-E-Nadaan from his 2015 film Hawaizaada. In the caption, she mentioned she did not see her husband in two months. She wrote, "Major missing @ayushmannk not a big fan of PDA but it’s going to be two months of not meeting each other…. Feel like been cheesy might delete later … the rains aren’t helping too.[sic]" Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to the video with an emotional comment and wrote, "Bas two more weeks ❤️ umm.[sic]"

Details about Tahira Kashyap's acting debut

After trying her hands on filmmaking, Tahira Kashyap is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Sharmaji Ki Beti. The debutant will share the screen space with Sakshi Tanwar, Sayami Kher and Divya Dutta. The upcoming film's plot will revolve around the aspirations of families of four different women who share the same surname. While sharing her feelings about the film, Tahira shared she could not believe she is making her acting debut. She wrote, "Feeling so numb! Can’t believe it’s finally happening ❤️ I feel only gratitude 🙏.[sic]" She further wrote, "Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother and my partner is to never give up.[sic]" Several Bollywood celebrities congratulated Tahira for her new venture. Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations Tahira ❤️❤️❤️ have the best time telling this story. Lots of love.[sic]"

