Films Body FWICE Condemns Richa Chadha's Tweet Insulting Galwan Heroes; Seeks Action

After igniting a massive controversy for her outrageous tweet mocking the Indian Army and martyrs of the Galwan clash, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Thursday issued an apology.

However, troubles for the actor have now mounted with several backlashes coming her way. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now issued a statement against the actor, condemning her offensive tweet and also urged the Maharashtra government and the police to take action against Chadha.

The statement read, "FWICE condemns the most irresponsible statement issued by Richa Chadha for the Indian Army soldiers who laid down their lives at Galwan. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees which is the oldest and largest organization of Cine workers and is the mother body of 32 different crafts of workers, technicians and artists working in the Film Industry has condemned the most irresponsible statement tweeted by Actress Richa Chaddha abusing & disrespecting our soldiers who have laid down their lives at Galwan. In view of the above, we demand an immediate unconditional apology from the Actress Richa Chaddha. We also appeal all the entities of the Film Industry to come forward and condemn her act which has not only hurt the sentiments of our Army personnel but also that of every Indian and seek legal action against her."

"We also appeal to the Government of Maharashtra & the Police Authorities to take due cognizance of our Press Release and initiate necessary action against the Actress Richa Chaddha," it added.

Richa Chadha insults Galwan heroes

Meanwhile, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against Richa Chadha, stating that the Bollywood actor has mocked the sacrifice of the Indian Army soldiers at the Galwan valley who fought with the Chinese troop in June 2020. In his complaint, Jindal called Chadha's remark "shameful and disgraceful".

Earlier, Chadha sparked a massive row over her tweet where she insulted and mocked the Indian Army martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan clash against China's People's Liberation Army. Responding to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark, where he stated that the Indian Army is fully prepared to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Chadha took a dig and wrote 'Galwan Says Hi'.