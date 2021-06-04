Films Division Of India Announces Two-day Film Festival To Mark World Environment Day 2021

Celebrated across the globe on June 5, World Environment Day is right around the corner. To mark the day and its importance this year, the Films Division of India is set to host an online film festival for two days. Standing by the significance of World Environment Day, Oasis of Hope, the film festival will include films that resonate with the theme of the day this year.

Films Division of India organises Oasis of Hope

On June 3, 2021, the Films Division of India announced its plan of celebrating World Environment Day 2021 on its social media handles. The department that comes under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting of the Government of India, shared that they will conduct an online film festival named Oasis of Hope. The films that are set to be screened during the festival will resonate with ‘Reimagine – Recreate - Restore’ which is the World Environment Day theme 2021.

The film festival, Oasis of Hope will take place on June 5 and 6. As mentioned by Films Division India on their social media posts of the same, the screening will be conducted on the Films Division website and the YouTube channel of the same. #GenerationRestoration, #DhartiKaDil, and #EcosystemRestoration were included in the caption of the Tweets and posts which made the announcements.

Films to be screen at the film festival

Mentioned in the photo shared by the Films Division of India along with the announcement, were films that the viewers can expect to watch during the screenings. The films on the environment include The Jungle Man Loiya, Living The Natural Way, Plastic World, Climate Change, My Son Neo and Saalumarada Thimakka – The Green Crusader. Anybody who wishes to watch the films on June 5 and 6, would be required to log on to the website or YouTube channel of the Films Division of India.

World Environment Day theme 2021

World Environment Day was declared to be celebrated on June 5, by United Nations back in 1972. The day was officially celebrated under the slogan ‘Only One Earth’ for the first time in 1974. Every year, a theme is set for the day. Similarly, World Environment Day theme 2021 is ‘Reimagine – Recreate – Restore.’ The Films Division of India is organising the online festival of films around the same, the restoration of our environment.

