Films Division To Stream Five Documentaries On Hindi Diwas 2020

The Hindi language was adopted as the official language of India back on September 14, 1949. Since then, this day has been marked as the 'Hindi Diwas' where the language is celebrated majorly. This day not just marks the celebration of Hindi in general, but also a celebration of the personalities who have contributed to the language through their written and spoken Hindi work like books, films and television.

Today, on Hindi Diwas 2020, The Film Division, which has been formed under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting India will be streaming five documentaries on their official YouTube channel which will be available for a free viewing for 24 hours.

Films Division to stream five Hindi documentaries

The documentaries being showcased on account of the Hindi Diwas-2020 will revolve around the adaptation of Hindi to be the official language and the events which led to it. An official press release was put on the Government website of the Films Division. Read the full press release here. The statement released by the Films Division reveals the names of the film which will be streamed throughout Hindi Diwas- 2020. Check out excerpts from the press release below -

The films being streamed are Witness to our Constitution (Samvidhan Ke Sakshi) (44 Min./ Col./ Hindi/1992) which depicts interesting aspects of the Constituent Assembly meeting and the decision to make Hindi an official language of India, 14th September, 1949 (17 Min./Col./ Hindi/1991), a mock enactment of Constituent Assembly by children to recreate the historic event of adopting Hindi as National Language, Bharat Ki Vaani (52 Min./Col./Hindi / 1990), a travelogue through different States to realize importance of Hindi, Hamari Bhasha (4 Min./ Col./Hindi/2011), on Hindi as National Language which can unite the Country as one and Hindi Ki Vikas Yatra (10 Min./Col./Hindi/2000), a film on the growth and status of Hindi in India.

Hindi Diwas-2020 celebration by Films Division wishes to emphasize the rich history that has been around the language. Under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, which came in effect on January 26, 1950, Hindi int eh Devnagari script was adopted as the official Language. As of now, Hindi is the first language for more than 500 million people.

