Films In Which Amitabh Bachchan Essayed The Role Of An Indian Soldier

Amitabh Bachchan is in a league of his own and one of the most appreciated and respected actors in the industry. Words fall short when it comes to 'The Angry Young Man' because no word will ever be able to describe the immense love people have for him. Amitabh Bachchan has completed over five decades in the movie industry and has played some great characters. Here is when Amitabh Bachchan played the character of a soldier on-screen. Read ahead to know-

Amitabh Bachchan’s characters as soldiers

Major Saab (1998)

Amitabh Bachchan played the character of an army man in Tinnu Anand’s Major Saab. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also had Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an army major, who decides to tame a persistent rule breaker who is bent on being discharged from the army service. However, the trainee changes his plan when he falls in love and needs the Major's help in rescuing his lady-love.

Deewaar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home (2004)

Amitabh Bachchan played the character of an army man in Milan Luthria’s Deewaar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the movie cast Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Amrita Arora in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a group of Indian POW (Prisoners Of War), who rebel against the Pakistani army and tries to escape from their captivity during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

Lakshya (2004)

Amitabh Bachchan played the character of an army man in Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the movie cast Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an aimless, jobless, irresponsible grown man, who joins the army and matures into a battlefield hero.

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s crime mystery drama, Badla (2019), alongside Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie will not be having a theatrical release due to the global pandemic. However, the movie will be releasing on the web platform, Amazon Prime Video, on June 12, 2020.

