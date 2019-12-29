Films On Social Issues Highlighting The Plight Of The Common Man In India

The Hindi Film Industry is one of the most popular and followed film industries in the world. Contrary to popular opinion, Bollywood is not just a platform for senseless comedy and masala movies. In fact, the industry has always aimed at highlighting social issues on the big screen. Here are some of the best Bollywood movies from over the years that are based on social issues-

Best Bollywood movies based on social issues

OMG: Oh My God! (2012)

OMG: Oh My God! is a Umesh Shukla directorial. The movie's cast includes Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a shopkeeper who takes God to court when his shop is destroyed by an earthquake. He tries to prove that God is invisible and everywhere and that taking money on the name of God is nothing but a scam. Throughout the film, the man tries to prove that there are god-fearing people and not god loving people, because otherwise, they wouldn’t try to bribe god.

Pink (2016)

Pink is an Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial. The movie's cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, and Kriti Kulhari in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around three young women who are charged for a crime they did not commit. The film focuses on the issue that rich and powerful men can get away with any crime, even if it involves assaulting a girl but girls can still be jailed for hurting them in the form of self-defence. In a helpless situation like this, an old and retired lawyer steps up to help the girls.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a Shree Narayan Singh directorial. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sudhir Pandey in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who threatens to leave her husband unless he installs a toilet in their home. To win back her love and respect, the man heads out on a journey to fight against the backward society.

Pad Man (2018)

Pad Man is an R. Balki directorial. Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor played the leads in this movie. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who, upon realising the extent to which women are affected by their menses, sets out to create a sanitary pad machine and to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India.

Article 15 (2019)

Article 15 is an Anubhav Sinha’s directorial. The movie's cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the rural heartlands of India, where an upright police officer sets out on a crusade against violent caste-based crimes and discrimination.

