Katrina Kaif's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' & Other Films Showing Reunion Of Lovers After Separation

Bollywood has been producing love stories for a long time now. Hindi movie industry has churned out varied romantic classics, from romantic songs, adorable love scenes to years of judaai and reunion of love. Here are some of the best films that showed lovers reuniting after years of separation.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Katrina Kaif starrer, Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a 2012 romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra; written and produced by Aditya Chopra under their production banner, Yash Raj Films. The film features Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Jab Tak Hai Jaan revolves around Samar Anand, a bomb disposal expert whose diary falls into the hands of an intern. The diary recounts his time as a struggling foreigner in London and later details his tempest romance with Meera Thapar.

Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara is another periodic drama directed by Yash Chopra and produced by him and his son Aditya Chopra. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as the eponymous star-crossed lovers; the film released in 2004. Veer, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is an Indian Air Force pilot and Zaara, played by Preity Zinta, is the daughter of a Pakistani politician. Veer is imprisoned on false charges, and a young Pakistani lawyer played by Rani Mukerji fights his case. Veer and Zaara reunite after almost 22 years of separation.

Barfi

Released in the year 2012, Barfi! is a film set in 1970 that depicts the story of Murphy "Barfi" Johnson, a deaf-mute boy from Darjeeling and his relationships with two women, Shruti and Jhilmil, who is autistic. Co-produced, written and directed by Anurag Basu, the comedy-drama film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. The film was a box office success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2012 in India and overseas. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor separates from each of his lovers, and at the end, he reunites with Jhilmil, his true love.

Life in a... Metro

Life in a... Metro is a film by Anurag Basu set in Mumbai. It features an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan. Life in a... Metro narrates the lives of nine people and deals with topics like extramarital relationships, the sacredness of marriage, and love. In the film, Dharmendra and Nafisa Ali's love story portrays the separation and reunion of two long-gone lovers.

