Films Where Akshay Kumar Played A Negative Character

Akshay Kumar has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. Most of his roles also left a mark with the viewers. Here are five films of the actor where he was seen in negative roles.

Akshay Kumar in negative roles

1. Khiladi 420 (2000)

Khiladi 420 was a romantic-drama film released in the year 2000. The film revolves around a man’s murder by his wife. The film stars Akshay Kumar in a double role. He plays both the protagonist and the antagonist in the film. The film was directed by Neeraj Vora. It also stars actors like Mahima Chaudhry, Antara Mali, and Sudhanshu Pandey in significant roles.

3. Ajnabee (2001)

Ajnabee is a romantic-drama film that released in the year 2001. The film revolved around a murderer and the wrong person being accused. The film featured Akshay Kumar as Vikram Bajaj, who was the antagonist of the story. The film was directed by Abbas-Mastan. Ajnabee also starred actors like Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu in significant roles.

2. Blue (2009)

Blue was an adventure film released in the year 2009. The film revolves around a group of people who are on a journey to find lost treasure. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Aarav Malhotra who is a negative character. The film was written and directed by Anthony D’Souza. It also stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and Zayed Khan in significant roles.

4. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013)

Once Upon a Time In Mumbai Dobaara! was an action crime film released in the year 2013. The film revolves around the underground connections in Mumbai. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Shoaib Khan, a character with negative traits. The film was directed by Milan Luthria. It stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. The film was received well by the audience.

5. 2.0 (2018)

2.0 was a science fiction film released in the year 2018. The film revolves around a supernatural creature who uses mobile phones to keep his power active. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan, who is the antagonist of the film. 2.0 was directed by S. Shankar. It stars actors like Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, and Adil Hussain in important roles.

