'Filmyzilla' And Other Websites Illegally Leak Web Series 'Ok Computer' Online

The leaking of a film or a web series online can pose serious troubles for the filmmakers and everyone associated to such film projects. One of the latest film projects who has become a victim of piracy is Ok Computer, which is the latest web series of Disney+ Hotstar. The releases of this series was highly anticipated by fans on the OTT platform, but it has been unfortunately leaked on multiple websites including ‘Filmyzilla’ shortly after its release. Following are more details about this new series and the leak that has taken place.

Ok Computer leaked on multiple websites

Piracy is rightly regarded as the biggest enemy of films and filmmakers, as it majorly restricts the collection of the film. Whether the release of a film project has taken place in the theatres or on OTT platforms, the online leaking of such products results in their producers and distributors suffering its losses, especially if the leak takes place in the early days of its release. Ok Computer, which stars Vijay Verma and Radhika Apte in the leading roles, has been recently leaked on sites such as ‘Filmyzilla’.

The series has also been leaked on other websites such as ‘Movierulz’, ‘Tamilrockers’, ‘Moviecounter’ and others, according to gyaninfo.com. Such websites which promote piracy have been banned by the government, but they have somehow managed to leak this series anyway. The plot of Ok Computer is based way into the future, in the year 2031 when society is heavily dependent on artificial intelligence. The story revolves around a crime that gets investigated by two officers, who eventually find out that there is a much bigger conspiracy behind the crime.

The series is a comedy thriller revolving around the spread of artificial intelligence, which in itself is a uniquely constructed idea that hasn’t quite been explored before in Indian cinema. After heavily promoting Ok Computer on social media for the last few weeks, it has finally streamed on the OTT platform. Apart from Vijay and Radhika, the star cast also includes Jackie Shroff, whose addition to the series created more excitement among fans. They have already started sharing their reviews of this show on social media.