Filmyzilla Leaks Naseeruddin Shah Starrer 'Mee Raqsam' Post Its OTT Release

Filmyzilla is an infamous Indian torrent website known for sharing films and shows illegally. So far the pirated website has leaked many films and shows. Filmyzilla leaks films and shows as soon as they premiere on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar and Amazon Prime. The website has a massive collection of Bollywood and Hollywood films and television shows. However, most recently the website leaked zee5’s latest film Mee Raqsam. Here is everything you need to know:

Read | 'Class Of 83' Trailer: Srishti Arya, Hussain Zaidi Give A 'thumbs-up' To Bobby Deol's Film

Mee Raqsam movie download on Filmyzilla

Mee Raqsam stars veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah. The film premiered on the OTT platform Zee5 on August 21. However, shortly after its web release, fans were shocked to see that it was available on the pirated Indian torrent website Filmyzilla. Recently the infamous torrent website also leaked Bobby Deol starrer Class of ’83, Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 2 and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz. The Amazon Prime show Patal Lok was also leaked on Filmyzilla shortly after its release. The torrent website has now provided a Mee Raqsam movie download link for Bollywood fans on its website.

Read | Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' will return on October 19

In addition to this, the torrent website already has a huge stack of freshly released films such as Chhapaak, War, Gullyboy, Good News, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and more. Hollywood films such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King and John Wick 3 were also recently leaked by Filmyzilla. In addition to this Filmyzilla has also leaked many regional movies and web series.

Read | 'Cuties' on Netflix movie plot: Why has the movie become so controversial?

Mee Raqsam on Zee5: About the film

The Naseeruddin Shah starrer film is based on a father-daughter relationship. Mee Raqsam is inspired by the relationship actor Shabana Azmi shared with her father and celebrated poet Kaifi Azmi. The story sees Danish Husain’s Salim (Naseeruddin Shah) inspiring and motivating his daughter Mariam (Aditi Subedi) to pursue her dream of becoming a dancer against all odds.

In an exclusive interview given to The Indian Express, Naseeruddin Shah claimed, he is sure that the simplicity of the film will leave the audience in absolute awe. Mee Raqsam is made with a lot of love and purity and portrays the father-daughter relationship. Shah also expressed that Mee Raqsam on zee5 is about a daughter’s aspiration and her father supporting her dreams and choices irrespective of what the society says. It shows the power of this beautiful bond.”

Read | 'Class of '83' releases on Netflix; fans praise Bobby Deol's performance

Twitter reacts to Mee Raqsam

On its IMDb page, Mee Raqsam has received 7.5 out of 10 stars. The film is helmed by Baba Azmi a cinematographer turned director. Here is what fans on Twitter thought about the film.

It is a great acting. You too will enjoy it. It is a magnificent campanig. We appreciate it. Excellent. wonderful. Mee Raqsam On ZEE5 — Nisha $ingh😾 (@NishaThakurr_) August 21, 2020

Don't miss must watch only on Zee5

Mee Raqsam On ZEE5 — श्याम सिंह सोलंकी 🇮🇳 (@Iam_solanki26) August 21, 2020

Hello guys Happiness is pursuing one's dreams and passion kyunki sapnon mein bahut taaqat hoti hai.. Watch MeeRaqsam On ZEE5 @ZEE5Premium — Sonam Sharma (@Sonam____Sharma) August 21, 2020

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.