'Finally': Atul Kasbekar Welcomes Government's Decision To Vaccinate 18 Years And Above

In a huge development, the government of India on April 19 liberalised its vaccination strategy allowing all adults over the age of 18 to get the vaccination from May 1. The decision was hailed by Bollywood celebrities who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to inoculate all above 18 years of age. Producer and photographer Atul Kasbekar took to Twitter and shared his happiness and praised the government.

Atul Kasbekar on the third vaccination drive

Sharing his happiness on the same, the Neerja producer wrote, “Finally...!!! Those above 18 On your mark.” Apart from this, he shared a note that mentioned how PM Modi announced his decision after chairing a meeting with the pharmaceutical manufacturers. Several other aspects pertaining to the ‘world’s largest vaccination drive’ including pricing, procurement, eligibility, and administration of the vaccines. The note further mentioned that “states empowered procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same.”

Finally...!!!

Those above 18

To decentralise the vaccination process, the Centre has empowered states to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same. The Centre's vaccination drive will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs, and populations above 45 years, with administering the second dose on priority. Under Phase 3 of COVID vaccination strategy, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to Govt of India & would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to State Govts and in the open market.

India’s COVID tally

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is 19,29,329.

