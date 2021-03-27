Find Answers To Most Commonly Asked Questions About 'Maara' Actor R Madhavan

From playing a traveller in Maara to playing an honest and fearless journalist in Guru, there is no kind of role that the actor has not done. R Madhavan is certainly an abundantly talented heartthrob. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about the actor, that we answered for you!

1) Where is R Madhavan from?

Maddy was born in Jamshedpur, where he also happened to finish his schooling. He was brought up, in Jharkhand which was erstwhile Bihar. The Tanu weds Manu actor considers the city to be a big part of his personality and success. He is still fond of the city and considers himself to be from there. His roots go back to Tamil Nadu while he was brought up in Jharkhand and later married a Maharashtrian. Who is to say where he is from?

2) Is Madhavan a Tamilian?

Even though he was born in Jamshedpur, his roots go back to Tamil Nadu. He was born to Ranganathan and Saroja who, are originally from Tamil Nadu. Since R Madhavan's family is Tamilian, he grew up with Tamil as his mother tongue. Maddy's first big break was also the Mani Rathnam directorial Tamil movie, Alaipayuthey. Although, he is equally fluent in Hindi and Tamil, because of his upbringing. This has certainly helped him make a mark in both industries.

3) Is R Madhavan a Brahmin?

Madhavan is one of the most diverse actors in India, and his conviction to portray any role has often gotten people thinking about where his background is. To answer the question 'Is R Madhavan a Brahmin?', Yes he is. He belongs to the Iyer community of Brahmins that hail from Tamil Nadu. However, the actor himself doesn't believe in casteism.

4) What is the age of R Madhavan?

Believe it or not, the 3 Idiots actor is 50 years old, as of March 2020. He was born on June 1, 1970, which means that he will turn 51 this year. The actor ages like fine wine and gets even fitter with each passing year. Wouldn't you agree?

5) Is R Madhavan an engineer?

R Madhavan has a bachelor's degree in BSc Electronics from Rajaram College in Kolhapur. He was later sent to train for the Indian Army which he, unfortunately, could not be a part of. However, Madhavan soon started coaching people for public speaking and personality development in Kolhapur and went on to study Public Speaking at Kishinchand Chellaram College in Mumbai.