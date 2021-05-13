FIR against Munmun Dutta for using casteist slur in video, booked under SC/ST Act

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Munmun Dutta has landed into legal trouble after she shared a video while discussing her makeup routine. In the short clip on Instagram, Munmun said that she wanted to look good and referred to a particular Scheduled Caste (Bhangi) to say that she did not want to look like them. Soon the video sparked debates and the actress received criticism from her fans on social media. Now, an FIR has been filed against the actress for using the casteist slur in the video that triggered anger among the people. Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan registered a complaint against Munmun Dutta at Hansi Police Station in Hissar, Haryana.

The actress who is popularly known as Babita in the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma has been booked under Section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act SCs and STs Act. The case was registered on May 13 and the matter was under investigation. Rajat also shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter and wrote, “First information report has been registered against the actress Munmun Dutta @ Babita Ji at police station City Hansi under section 3(1) (u) of SC ST POA act. The complaint is registered by Dalit rights activist Rajat kalsan.”

Complaint is got registered by dalit rights activist Rajat kalsan. pic.twitter.com/Z7ZTfZXa54 — Rajat Kalsan رجت کلسن (@rajat53548936) May 13, 2021

Soon after Munmun Dutta made the casteist slur in the video, netizens started trending "Arrest Munmun Dutta'' on Twitter. Following the strong backlash, the actress issued an apology on Twitter and claimed that she used the word due to a "language barrier." Making her stand clear on the same, she wrote, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings." She further explained, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed, or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation.”

