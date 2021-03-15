FIR Filed Against Gauahar Khan By BMC For Flouting COVID-19 Rules After Testing Positive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday booked actor Gauahar Khan for flouting home quarantine rules after testing positive for the COVID-19. As per the civic body, Gauahar Khan was seen roaming in public places despite testing positive for COVID-19 during which she also allegedly took part in a film shoot. She also reportedly refused to cooperate with the officials when they went to her residence to put a home quarantine stamp on her.

Releasing an official statement, the BMC said, "A case has been registered against a film actress who was seen in a public place despite being suffering from Covid19...the actress was not only roaming in public places but was taking part in film shoots as well...Proceedings are also underway to admit them to the municipal separation enter...A police complaint has been lodged by the officials of the health department of the 'K West' division of the BMC. The police have registered a case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 2 and 3 of the Communicable Diseases Control Act." READ | Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar remembers father with old video, says 'Wish I could hold you'

FIR against Gauahar Khan

As per reports, an FIR has been filed against the actress under IPC section 269 and 270 at the Oshiwara police station. After Gauhar refused to cooperate with the BMC officials, a social worker was roped in to persuade the actress after which she agreed to the quarantine stamp.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in contentious political web-series, Tandav, alongside an ensemble cast of Kritika Kamra, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Ayub, Sunil Grover, and others. Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood biggies became the center of controversy after it was accused of hurting religious sentiments for its depiction of Hindu deities.