FIR Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Copyright Infringement

A case of alleged cheating was filed against actor Kangana Ranaut by Mumbai police on Friday on a local court's orders after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Khar police station against Kangana, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel, and Akshat Ranaut, an official said.

Ashish Kaul, the author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda, alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the Princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the Queen of Kashmir.

"Is it believable by any stretch of the imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?" he said. On the Bandra metropolitan magistrate's order, FIR was registered under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and also under the Copyright Act, a police official said, adding that further probe is on.

Ranaut is already facing police cases in Mumbai over her allegedly provocative tweets.

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda

Kangana and producer Kamal Jain will join hands to bring back the franchise after 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. In February, the duo met for a meeting to discuss the story with legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad. "Discussions with @KanganaTeam and legendary writer #VijayendraPrasad as we begin the journey to our next project The Legend of Didda," Kamal Jain wrote on Twitter.

The sequel will reportedly tell the true story of Didda, who was the Queen of Kashmir and defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice. Despite being struck by polio in one leg, she was one of the greatest warriors.

