Last Updated:

FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh For 'hurting Sentiments Of Women' With Nude Photoshoot

Legal trouble mounted on actor Ranveer Singh for “hurting sentiments of women” through his nude photographs on social media for a magazine cover.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh


Legal trouble mounted on actor Ranveer Singh for “hurting sentiments of women” through his recently revealed nude photographs on social media for a magazine cover. After two complaints were filed with Chembur Police station in Mumbai, a FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 509 and 67 (A) of the IT Act. The complainant filed earlier had stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official had told PTI.

 

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh

READ | Vishnu Vishal follows Ranveer Singh's footsteps; poses nude in pics clicked by wife Jwala
READ | Alia Bhatt reacts to her 'favourite' Ranveer Singh facing criticism over bold photoshoot
READ | Ranveer Singh to unite with director Om Raut for big 'theatrical extravaganza'? Read here
READ | Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot invites police complaint; no FIR filed yet
First Published:
COMMENT