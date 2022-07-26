FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh For 'hurting Sentiments Of Women' With Nude Photoshoot

Legal trouble mounted on actor Ranveer Singh for “hurting sentiments of women” through his recently revealed nude photographs on social media for a magazine cover. After two complaints were filed with Chembur Police station in Mumbai, a FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 509 and 67 (A) of the IT Act. The complainant filed earlier had stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official had told PTI.

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh