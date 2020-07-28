FIR Lodged In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Against Rhea Accessed, Reveals Shocking Details

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken a drastic turn with his father lodging an FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. The late actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar told PTI.

A four-member team of Patna police is in Mumbai for investigation. The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by KK Singh, Sushant's father alleged that his suicide was a 'well-planned conspiracy by Rhea'. In the complaint, he stated that Rhea 'befriended Sushant to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood.' Sushant's father also claimed that 'Rhea wanted to grab his son's wealth and interfered in every decision of his.'

"They made him vacate his existing house claiming paranormal activity. Rhea & family made Sushant stay in a hotel close to Mumbai airport and was repeatedly told that he was mentally disturbed & must get treated," FIR lodged by KK Singh stated. "Sushant's sister asked him to return home, but Rhea refused and pressurised him to continue treatment for mental health," it further read.

The FIR also claimed, "Rhea took Sushant to her own house & self-medicated him, and moreover, also got him overdosed on medicines. Rhea and her family slowly started capturing his belongings and also kept his phone with them. Rhea took the decisions when Sushant received film offers and laid conditions that he will accept role only with Rhea in lead." KK Singh's statement further said that Rhea replaced Sushant's house staff with her own people and took charge of his credit and debit cards. The FIR highlights Sushant's bank account from which Rs. 15 crores was transferred.

Sushant's father also revealed that his son wanted to quit Bollywood and start organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh but Rhea opposed this plan. "She blackmailed Sushant that if he leaves for Coorg, she will tell the media about his mental health," he alleged.

The FIR states that Sushant's sister stayed with him for 3-4 days before his death as Rhea left him on June 8th and blocked him on her phone. "When Sushant started running low on finances, Rhea left & blocked him. Rhea stole his gadgets, jewellery and documents before leaving. Sushant called my daughter & told her that Rhea could trap him."

The FIR also mentioned Sushant's former manager Disha Salian, who also committed suicide. The FIR said, "Disha Salian was appointed by Rhea and when she committed suicide, he feared Rhea would trap him too."

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. In the aftermath of his death, over 40 people to date have been interrogated by Mumbai Police but as per reports, Sushant's family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

