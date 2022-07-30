Fire Breaks Out At Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Untitled Film Set; One Dead

A massive fire was recently reported at a warehouse of the Chitrakoot ground in Mumbai's Andheri West on Friday with fire brigades and two water tankers arriving on the spot. While it was earlier revealed that there were no injuries reported, a shocking piece of the report revealed that a man, who worked on the set of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming untitled film, died due to fire.

Man dies during massive fire break at Ranbir-Shraddha’s untitled movie set

According to ANI, a death was reported on the set of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on Friday. Dr Sadaphule, from Cooper Hospital, confirmed that a 32-year-old male, Manish Devashi, was brought dead after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West area. The fire was reported around 4:30 at the Chitrakoot studio in Andheri West. It was also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were to begin the shooting soon but it got delayed due to the level 2 fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade further informed that the fire got extinguished at around 10:35 pm on July 29.

On the other hand, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, told PTI, “Fires keep breaking out quite often (on film sets) and we fail to understand on what basis the municipal corporation gives permission to build sets. Fire safety rules should be followed."

Ranbir and Shraddha were recently spotted in Spain shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. The romantic comedy film will also include Dimple Kapadia and will mark the acting debut of filmmaker Boney Kapoor. It is set to hit the screens on 8 March 2022.

Image: ANI/PTI