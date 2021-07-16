Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of Urvashi Rautela-Randeep Hooda Starrer 'Inspector Avinash'

On Thursday, a fire broke out on the sets of Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda starrer, web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. Panic ensued on the set after a huge fire was blown out, but nobody got injured in the incident. The fire was caused due to a short circuit, as Mumbai, Goregaon Film City. The venue witnessed a heavy downpour of rains during the day.

The actors were shooting for a courtroom scene at the time when the incident occurred. The web series is undergoing its third leg of production and is expected to be released this year. The show is based on the theme of a thriller, depicting the biopic of the super-cop, Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra. The crime- thriller show is being made under the helm of Neeraj Pathak. The third schedule of 'Inspector Avinash' began a week ago, and Urvashi Rautela also announced the start of the schedule on her Instagram account. This is the first time Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela will be seen opposite each other.

Upcoming Movies of Urvashi Rautela

Apart from this, Miss Universe 2009 will also be seen in several upcoming projects. The actor make her debut in Tamil movies with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. Other than this, she will also be seen in a bilingual thriller Black Rose. The actor has a lot on her plate, alongwith shooting for the lined up movies, she is also working on the Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2. Urvashi Rautela is currently training for an upcoming action film,.

In one of her latest posts, she wrote, "My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored & speechless to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there for all your love for hindi remake of #ThiruttuPayale2."

Rautela was last seen in the song videos Doob Gaye opposite Guru Randhawa. She was also in Versace Baby opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Both the songs have garnered huge success and are hit among the masses.

With inputs from PR agency

Image: PR agency

