Fire Erupts At ND Studios, 'Jodhaa Akbar' Set In Flames; Netizens React

In a recent chain of events, there was a fire at ND Studios where movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Bajirao Mastani were shot. The set is located at Karjat and the fire broke out around 12.15 pm. The pictures from the location show a huge fire engulfing the majority of the set. Although no casualties were reported as of now and firefighters have been working towards controlling the fire. On the other hand, the cause of the fire is yet unknown. Check out the pictures.

Fire at ND Studios, home to Jodhaa Akbar sets

ND Studios was home to historical epic movies like Jodha Akbar which featured actors like Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Ila Arun in prominent roles. The movie was released in the year 2008 and had various scenes that included historical monuments as it was set in the 16th century. The location has been a tourist spot since the release of the film.

After the news broke out, celebrities like Sophie Choudry went on to comment that she hopes everybody is okay. On the other hand, fans are sad to hear the news and they expressed their grief in the comment section. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Manav Manglani's Instagram post)

Other than this, another historical epic Bajirao Mastani was shot in the studio. The movie was released in the year 2015 and featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The supporting cast included Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Milind Soman. The movie is based on the Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamda. The movie narrated the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife, Mastani. It is set in the early 18th century and featured various fighting scenes around historical monuments.

Some parts of movies like Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Slumdog Millionaire were also shot in this studio. Not only films but television shows like Raja Shivchhatrapati (Marathi), Chittod Ki Rani Padmini Ka Johur, Taj Mahal, Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and many more were shot. The famous song Lean On by Major Lazer was shot on the location as well.

IMAGE: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

