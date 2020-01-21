'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Gangs Of Wasseypur': Bollywood Films Based On Real-life Mafias

Among the various genres explored by the Hindi film industry is also the ones of mafia and gangsters. Throughout the years, many gangster based films have been released on the silver screen, entertaining both the class and mass sections of audience members. Though not every gangster film claims to be factually correct and based on true incidents, there are some films which take direct inspiration from real-life people and their stories. Below are five Bollywood films that tell the real story of mafias -

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2020)

The first look posters for the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi were recently released on the internet and were received with positive reactions. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film is reportedly based on a chapter of renowned writer Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Based on the real-life story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film will reportedly be based on the tragic incidents she faced as a teenager and eventually emerging as the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010)

(photo courtesy - Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai IMDB)

The 2010 film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai was based on the crimes and underworld activities in Mumbai during the '60s and '70s. The film was based on the life of Haji Mastan, played by Ajay Devgn and how the once infamous gangster was shot down by Dawood Ibrahim, played by Emran Hashmi. The film also talked about how the underworld criminal activities affected the lives of common people.

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

(photo courtesy - Shootout at Lokhandwala IMDB)

The 2007 film Shootout at Lokhandwala is based on the infamous 1991 encounter done by Mumbai police in Lokhandwala complex. The film is a dramatized portrayal of the terrors of Maya Dolas and his gang during the late '80s in Mumbai. The encounter had reportedly lasted six hours with almost 268 policemen hunting down the notorious gang responsible for terrorizing many.

Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012)

(Photo Courtesy - Gangs Of Wasseypur IMDB)

The two-part film series Gangs of Wasseypur was loosely based on the coal mafia based in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The film depicts the story of Sardar Khan and his journey of vengeance which spans across three generations. The film draws most of its mafia elements from real-life incidents which took place in Jharkhand. The fate of Faizal Khan's character has been altered heavily as the real-life inspiration of the character named Faheem Khan is reportedly facing life imprisonment in Hazaribagh jail.

Satya (1998)

(Photo courtesy - Satya IMDB)

The 1998 film Satya is often regarded as one of the best mafia films made in the Hindi film industry. The film introduced a sub-genre of films which originated from the city of Mumbai, titled 'Mumbai-Noir'. This genre depicted the ground reality of Mumbai mafia and Satya was first of its kind. Though the film does not claim to be a biopic of any sorts, Satya was loosely based on real-life people which the director Ram Gopal Varma had met and heard of through the years.

