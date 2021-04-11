Five Raveena Tandon Films Prove That She Loves To Take On Pathbreaking Roles

Raveena Tandon's movies like Mohra, Dilwale and the cult classic, Andaaz Apna Apna had established her as one of the most commercially bankable actors back in the '90s. But, every now and then, it has been observed that the actor has attempted and eventually succeeded at reinventing herself with characters and films that have rarely ever been picked up by her contemporaries. This article is essentially an enlistment of films such as Raveena Tandon's Maatr and the likes that have seen her play characters that have been termed as "challenging" or "pathbreaking". Read on to see the list.

1) Shab

Raveena Tandon was seen portraying the character of Sonal, an eminent figure in the fashion industry-cum-seductress who effectively upends the life of an aspiring model known as Afzar. The film opened to majorly negative reviews but Raveena was praised for her attempt at playing a character like that of Sonal. The Onir directorial is available for streaming on Zee5.

2) Maatr

Raveena Tandon's Maatr, which was said to be her comeback film saw her play a mother of a physical assault victim who chooses a path of violence in order to get her daughter the justice and closure that she thinks she deserves. Raveena Tandon's performance in the film has been described as "effective", "borderline-terrifying" and "spine-chilling", amongst others. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

3) KGF Chapter 2

The upcoming second instalment of the KGF film series, as per Tandon herself, will see her play Ramika Sen, a character that has shades of grey and loomed large over the first film in the background, PinkVilla reports. The feature presentation also stars the likes of Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty, amongst others. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 11 of this year.

4) Abhay

The Raveena Tandon and Kamal Haasan-starrer film that, as per Quentin Tarantino himself, inspired the action set pieces that one got to see in the Kill Bill film franchise, sees the actor play the character of Tejaswini. She has been described as quite a departure from all the parts that had been played by Tandon up until then. The film, which has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

5) Satta

The dawn of the 21st century saw Raveena Tandon trying to recreate her image yet again with a political drama film that was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film stars her as Anuradha Saigal, a matriarchal figure who is implied to be one of the string-pullers in the film. Madhur Bhandarkar's 2003 film saw Raveena Tandon play a character that was quite different from the kind of roles she was known for up until that point, as per millions of moviegoers. The feature, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Promo Image Source: Raveena Tandon Instagram