Five Times Disha Patani Surprised Fans With Her Self-makeup Look; See Pics

Disha Patani often makes headlines for her distinct fashion and out-of-the-box makeup looks. A look at Disha Patani's Instagram reveals that the actress often does her own makeup and never shies away from experimenting with new and trendy makeup looks. From soft makeup to aggressive blue eyes, the 28-year-old actress shares videos and photos of her trying out makeup looks on her Instagram often. Here is the list of the times Disha Patani aced her self makeup look.

Self makeup at a brand shoot

With a team of professional makeup artists present, celebrities never have to worry about their makeup. But according to Disha Patani's Instagram video, she took a chance on her skills and decided to do her own makeup at a brand shoot. The actress shared a video of her doing her own makeup as she revealed in her caption that it was her first time doing so. The makeup look was a complete success as the comment section was flooded with compliments and praises for the actress.

Eye makeup by Disha Patani

Disha Patani's photos on her Instagram highlights show the actress trying out new eye makeup. Disha tried out three different eye makeup looks and asked her fans to vote on the one they liked the most. She wrote in the story that she was trying out her hand in eye makeup.

Smokey eyes

Another photo on Disha's highlights shows her trying out the trendy smoky eye makeup. The actress matched her smokey eye look with soft nude lips and a light blush. Racking the makeup look, Disha took a selfie to flaunt her makeup up close and wrote on the story that she did her own makeup.

Makeup poll

Enhancing her natural features, this time Disha decided to go for a softer and natural look. With shimmery eyes and soft pink lips, the actress did her own makeup that helped her show off her natural beauty. She conducted an Instagram poll to find out if her fans enjoyed her self makeup look to which her fans responded positively.

Blue eye makeup by Disha

Smokey eye makeup is all in trend in the makeup community and Disha was not too far behind to hop on the bandwagon. She added her own twist to it by creating a blue smokey eye makeup look. With shimmering blue smokey eyes, the actress matched the look with soft nude lips.

