Flashback Friday: When Alaya F Revealed She Had Fallen In Love At First Sight

Alaya F's performance in her big Bollywood debut, Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu was widely praised by her fans and critics. The rising star is also widely popular on social media. Alaya F has garnered over 703k followers on Instagram. She has managed to impress the fashion police and beauty critics with her flawless style. Read on to know more about the time when she revealed she had fallen in love at first sight:

When Alaya F opened up about her love life

Alaya F is one of those stars who are not quite social about their personal lives. However, in her recent interview with an entertainment portal, Alaya F revealed some secrets from her love life. During the interview, she played 'Never Have I Ever' with the host.

In the game, Alaya was asked if she had ever fallen in love at first sight, to which she replied saying she has. When she was asked more about it, Alaya said it was not someone from the industry. She also added that she is just five months old in Bollywood and she hasn't even met many fellow actors from the industry. Alaya F also revealed that even being a star kid, she never met many Bollywood actor and it was during a recent party that she was introduced to 90% of them.

Alaya F agrees that she has stalked her ex's girlfriend on social media. She added that she was curious about things and that's what made her do that. In the same interview, Alaya was also asked if she had ever cried in public because of a song. She shared that she is a very sentimental person and many things make her emotional. She also told that the recent song that made her cry was the title song of the film, Kalank.

