'Flight' Movie Review: Mohit Chadda's New Film 'exceeds Expectations' As Per Netizens

Flight review by those who have caught Mohit Chadda's film on its opening day is here. Read on to know everything that netizens are saying about the film-

Naitri Patel
Mohit Chadda in Flight

In Image: Mohit Chadda


Mohit Chadda starrer Flight finally hit the theatres on April 2 after being delayed from its initial release date on March 19. The Flight trailer had left an impressive mark and netizens who caught one of the very first screenings of the film on its opening day,  shared their reaction on the internet. The movie has been garnering positive reviews so far. Here are some netizens reaction on Twitter

Flight review by netizens on Twitter

One of the users wrote he was amused to know the budget of the Flight since the film had solid visuals with thrilling moments and a unique plot. He described the film to be a "popcorn watch" and he wrote "kudos to the efforts taken by Mohit Chadda and team to bring their dream to the spectacle. The other user wrote Flight exceeded the expectations and the action thriller moved at a relentless pace. He added the concept of the film by Surah Joshi with many twists and turned will keep you at the edge of the seat. He stated Mohit has done a fab job for a man caught in a tense situation and still battling it with humour.

Excited for the film's release a day before, a Twitter user wrote "ASLI TOOFAN AA RAHA HAI! One impossible task. One HERO. Can the skies handle this storm?. Witness the ultimate 'Fight To Survive' with our main player, Mohit Chadda in Flight!", He added the twenty-second clip from the trailer with Mohit Chadda's photo and the background voice said, "Aaj marne ka mood nahi hai". Check out some Twitter reviews-

 

Know about Flight's plot and cast

Flight's plot revolves around multi-millionaire Ranveer's struggle to fetch a black box that lies in a crashed flight owned by his company. His company is facing an image crisis after one of its flights crashed due to low-quality aviation parts and the black box on the plane is essential for his investigation to find out the reason for the crash. The other shareholders of his company are against his investigation plan and Ranveer goes on a solo mission and gets trapped in a non-stop speeding flight that is inching towards its doom. The Flight cast members include Mohit Chadda, Zakir Hussain, Pawan Malhotra, Shibani Bedi, Vivek Vaswani, and many more.

