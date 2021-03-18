Florian Hurel Posts 'truth Shall Prevail'; Hiyavi Retorts Saying 'abusers Distort Reality'

Popular Bollywood make-up artist Florian Hurel has recently been in the news. The much-acclaimed artist was accused of violence and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend and fellow make-up artist Hiyavi Saigal. Saigal took to her IG stories a few days ago and spoke at length about the kind of abuse she was facing and also shared screenshots of her chat with Hurel. Now, Florian has spoken up and shared a post on Instagram stating that the truth shall prevail.

Bollywood make-up artist Florian Hurel was recently accused of violence by his ex-girlfriend and he has finally spoken up about the claims made against him. He posted a note on Instagram, the caption of which read, "Truth is generally the best vindication against defamation." He also mentioned that lately, a lot of defamatory remarks against him have been doing the rounds on social media. Florian asked people to not believe anything written or shared against him.

A lot of big names came out in support of Florian including Esha Gupta, Amyra Dastur, and celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung. While Esha and Kelvin dropped hearts on his post to show their support, Amyra wrote, "You are nothing less than a dream to work with and be around. Haters gonna hate. Stay strong ♥ï¸". Hurel's wife Rina also came out in support of him and stated that she will stand with him no matter what and commented with a lengthy note praising her husband.

Hiyavi Saigal had recently shared details of her abusive relationship with Florian on her IG stories and yesterday, shared another statement on her social media page, the caption of which read, "Truth shall prevail. Let the universe take over â¤ï¸." She explained in her note that in order to heal from the harm caused, one must admit that they've been made fools of. She also added that one of the tactics of abusers is to gaslight and distort reality and even though in the end senses prevail and scars remain, the truth shall always triumph.

Not just the post, Saigal shared a series of stories on her Instagram which were related to abusive relationships. In her posts, she shared quotes about liars being liars, no matter how big or small their lies are, and also shared a quote about victim-blaming. In her earlier social media stories, Hiyavi had explained how the relationship drove her to a breaking point and she was diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety and took up alcohol as well to deal with it.

