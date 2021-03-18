Florian Hurel Shares Instagram Post Stating 'the Truth Shall Prevail', Wife Rina Reacts

Popular Bollywood make-up artist Florian Hurel made headlines after being accused of physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend and fellow make-up artist Hiyavi Saigal. Saigal took to her Instagram handle and spoke at length about her abusive past in a series of stories and also shared screenshots of her chats with Hurel, which stated that he used to beat her and resort to violence often. Now, Florian has come out with a response to all of this and shared a note on social media, in which his wife Rina Charaniya Hurel can be seen supporting him in the comments section.

Florian Hurel's wife reacts to the allegations made against him

Make-up artist Florian Hurel took to his IG handle and shared a note, the caption of which read, "Truth is generally the best vindication against defamation." He wrote in his statement that a lot of baseless allegations were being made on him and he also requested people to not believe any such statements. He concluded his note by saying that the truth shall prevail.

Florian Hurel's Instagram post received supporting comments and messages from many big names from the industry and his wife, Rina Charaniya commented saying, "I really don’t have to say this here but starting right from the day I met you and now being your lawful wife, You’ve always been the most genuine, caring, and supportive Partner who always Supported me & my family emotionally, financially, mentally. When my father suffered from cancer and I had no shoulder to cry or had any money to treat him that time I had just met you but from there you built me back up and made me a stronger person to where I am standing today being an established artist and entrepreneur. I am in tears right now to say how much you do for people you love and care for. I am not afraid nor ashamed to say that if you Weren’t there for me I would have not been here today living my dreams and good family life. More power to you my love - I am with you â¤ï¸"

Actors and celebrities like Esha Gupta, Amyra Dastur, and celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung also commented in support of the make-up artist. While Gupta and Chef Cheung left heart emojis on the post, Amyra wrote, "You are nothing less than a dream to work with and be around. Haters gonna hate. Stay strong ♥ï¸" Fans and followers of Florian also bombarded the comments section with messages asking him to stay strong and that no matter what, the truth will see the light of the day.

Image Credits: Florian Hurel's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.