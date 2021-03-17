Florian Hurel's Ex Accuses Him Of Physical Abuse, Shares Screenshots On Social Media

Bollywood make-up artist Hiyavi Saigal has currently been making headlines after accusing her ex-beau Florian Hurel of physical abuse. The make-up artist opened up about her abusive relationship and also shared their chat screenshots on Instagram. Here is everything you need to know about Hiyavi Saigal's Instagram stories and the AMA session, where she talked about Florian Hurel.

Florian Hurel and Hiyavi Saigal's relationship

While answering fan questions on Instagram, Hiyavi Saigal opened up about her relationship with a well-known make-up artist Florian Hurel. One of her followers asked her to shed light on her previous abusive relationship to which Saigal revealed that they started off with a boss and assistant relationship and eventually ended up dating each other. She even stated that the couple went too fast from being friends to lovers, and later moved in together and got engaged as well.

In another Instagram story in the same AMA session, Hiyavi also stated that she reached a breaking point in her relationship where she didn't recognize herself and her ex-boyfriend Hurel took over all aspects of her life. She also explained that whenever she used to rebel against his actions, it would turn into violence. Elaborating on her experience, she added that she resorted to alcohol as well and it only got worse because it made her fight back, which would cause more violence.

Saigal explained that she didn't inform the police as she was emotionally very weak at that time and that her ex-boyfriend almost killed her and she is glad to be alive today. The whole incident led to Hiyavi suffering from PTSD and anxiety but she has learned how to handle it now and even urged people to reach out for help or call the police in case they go through anything similar. Saigal urged her followers to start the process of self-love and added that it may take time but it is worth it. Florian Hurel has worked with the likes of Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor to name a few.

Image Credits: Maskief and Florian Hurel Official Instagram Accounts

