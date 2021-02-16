Flying Cars May Hit Skies In 2022 As Terrafugia Obtains FAA Certification In US

The flying car may soon become a reality with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently certifying Terrafugia's Transition as Special Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA). The Chinese firm received an airworthiness certificate for its vehicle from the US' primary flight licensing agency. However, it may take a while before these flying cars are seen on the roads because the certificate doesn't approve them for road use yet.

Read: Boeing Intends To Make Planes Capable Of Flying On 100% Biofuel By 2030

"We are excited to have reached our goal of an airworthiness certificate for the initial version. During an extremely challenging pandemic year, our team remained focused, improved our quality system, completed the critical aspects of the design, built the vehicle, completed 80 days of flight testing, delivered 150 technical documents, and successfully passed the FAA audit. This is a major accomplishment that builds momentum in executing our mission to deliver the world’s first practical flying car," Kevin Colburn, Vice President and General Manager of Terrafugia said in a statement.

Read: Ricky Ponting's Car 'Stolen' As Thieves Barge Into Melbourne House With Family Inside

Currently, flight-only models of Terrafugia's Transition are available and the full air-land version may not come out until 2022. The Chinese-owned company claims that their air-land version takes only a minute to transform from a car to an aircraft. Their flying cars can be flown from small airports or highways and drivers will need both a driver's license and a pilot's certificate for operating the vehicle.

Read: 'Reins In Hand': Anand Mahindra Shares Clip Of 2 Men Using 'jugaad' To Start Car Engine

Key features

The prototype of Terrafugia's Transition was first unveiled in 2012 at New York International Auto Show. Transition is powered by a 100-hp Rotax 912iS Sport fuel-injected engine with a 2,000 hr TBO. According to Terrafugia, the vehicle has a flight speed of 100 mph and runs on either premium gasoline or 100LL airplane fuel. The vehicle comes with enhanced safety capabilities and the latest avionics, including an airframe parachute. It has four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, a rigid carbon fiber safety cage, and folding wings.

Read: Boa Constrictor Gets Stuck In Car's Dashboard, Rescuers Share Pictures



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.