Following Kareena's COVID Statement, Amrita Arora Shares Update: 'Following All Protocols'

After being tested positive for COVID-19, actor Amrita Arora issued a statement on her social media to urge people who were recently in her contact to get tested. The statement came days after Amrita Arora attended a dinner party with Kareena Kapoor, who also tested positive, and several other notable celebrities. The duo was subsequently contacted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate contact tracing. The governing body also claimed that both the actors violated COVID norms and attended several parties which resulted in them contracting the virus.

Following the development, Kareena Kapoor Khan's spokesperson issued a statement addressing the party and stated that there was an attendee who seemed 'unwell and was coughing'. The 41-year-old actor also took to her social media to share a health update with her fans and assured them that she was taking all the necessary precautions post contracting COVID. Actor Amrita Arora followed suit and issued a similar statement on her personal Instagram.

Amrita Arora issues a statement

Taking to her Instagram on December 13, the 40-year-old Golmaal Returns actor confirmed testing positive for COVID. She wrote, ''I have tested positive for COVID. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested. My family and staff are all fully vaccinated and have all tested negative. Stay safe, stay responsible''

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, ''I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

The official statement issued by Kareena Kapoor Khan's spokesperson

“Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

