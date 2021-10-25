For Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing In Bombay HC, Top Lawyers Flown In From Delhi: Sources

Ahead of the hearing of Aryan Khan's bail plea in Bombay High Court on October 26, sources have informed Republic Media Network that top lawyers have been flown in from Delhi. Sources say that the lawyers are going to represent Aryan Khan in the court on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau and is presently in judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

Witnesses in Mumbai cruise drug bust case take U-turn

Meanwhile, another witness- Kiran Gosavi- in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case has taken a U-turn. Promising to surrender before the police in Maharashtra, Gosavi, who is the same detective whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral following the latter's arrest, has said, "It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest, I received phone calls."

The statement of Kiran Gosavi has come a day after another independent witness Prabhakar Sail - who claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi - alleged that he heard Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter. The allegations are, however, all denied by the NCB and its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Timeline of Aryan Khan's arrest

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF and raided it mid-sea. The central agency seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash Rs. 1,33,000, and arrested eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.

After hours of interrogation Aryan Khan along with others were put under official arrest on October 3. In the first hearing before the Magistrate Court on the same day, Aryan was remanded to NCB custody till October 4, which was further extended to October 7. On October 7, the Magistrate remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son to 14-day judicial custody. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, representing Shah Rukh's son had filed a plea the very next day, on October 8 but the same was rejected on the grounds that it was 'not maintainable.'

Thereafter, the bail plea was heard by the NDPS court on October 13 and 14, and the Court had reserved the order for October 20. On the said date, the Court had rejected the plea. Thereafter, Aryan Khan moved Bombay High Court. The Court will hear the plea on October 26.