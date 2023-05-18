For Nawazuddin Siddiqui THIS Is Where It All Started As An Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has taken a trip down memory lane by revisiting his Faculty of Performing Arts in Baroda, Gujarat. The actor addressed the current students of his alma mater. In his address, he got emotional while recounting his journey and how he started theatre.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his social media to share details about his recent visit to his old college. The actor shared a video showing glimpses of the campus and his emotional address for the students. Along with the video he wrote in the caption, “क जन्म भूमि, एक कर्म भूमि और एक कर्म को जन्म देने वाली भूमि - गुजरात । एक साधारण से Science के विद्यार्थी के अंदर Artist को जगाने वाला और रंगमंच की दुनिया से अवगत कराने वाला शहर - बड़ौदा । (One is the birth gorund, one is work ground and one is the place which gives birth to work- Gujarat. Waking up the artist in an ordinary student of science and a city that welcomed me into theatre- Baroda)”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui started his journey in theatre from the faculty of Performing Arts, Baroda. The actor recalled how his life took a 360-degree turn when he came to the college as a student of science but decided to pursue a career in performing arts after being a part of several plays and theatre in the college. He also reminisced about his friends, faculty and the times spent while rehearsing for the plays.

Nawazuddin also mentioned, “This is the place where I performed for the very first time in a play. This is where it all started for me @faculty.of.performing.arts.msu Special Thanks to everyone involved in this process.”. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor moved the audience to tears with his speech. Fans and followers of the actor also complimented him on his journey.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been a part of various popular movies. The actor was last seen in the 2023 movie Afwaah alongside Bhumi Pednekar and in the movie, Jogira Sara Ra Ra also starring Neha Sharma. He is soon to make his Telugu debut in the movie Saindhav. He will also play the role of a transgender woman in the upcoming movie Haddi. Nawazuddin also has Kangana Ranaut's production, Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline.