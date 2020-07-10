'For The Past 4,509 Days': Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Wasn't Able To Update His Blog

Amitabh Bachchan who is on his 4,509th blog entry on Friday apologized to his fans for not being able to 'update' it on Thursday. He revealed the reason in his latest blog entry and said that he got so involved in 'BREATHE .. that time went by...'. Breathe: Into The Shadows is Abhishek Bachchan's latest web series on Amazon Prime.

Bachchan however assured that the first thing after getting up he did was to give his attention to the blog. "But the early rise was deliberate effort knowing that the very first act that needs attention is this .. this .. this BLOG." He further said, "AND .. during the working of these locked days, one has also discovered the amount of the unnecessary .. and the joy of seeing the clean up of a room or drive way or the surrounding roads .. or just the cleaning up of the washroom .. bringing some order in apparent disorder .. If you own it .. it is your decision on its use or discard."

Big B concluded by saying, "I OWN THIS BLOG .. and for the past four thousand five hundred and nine days, each day .. it shall be my decision to keep it alive."

Amitabh Bachchan recently also revealed that he is now 91 kgs. '83, 84 is fine... but 91 kgs, is ridiculous,' he wrote. Big B also said that the "ruddy weight has become impossible to bear," as he went off to the gym to sweat it out.

On the work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Gulabo Sitabo which released recently on OTT. The actor portrayed the character of Mirza Sheikh. He shared the screen with Ayushman Khurrana and the film was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in several other films that are lined up his way. Those films include Butterfly, Jhund, Brahmastra, Chehre and Uyarndha Manithan. Amitabh Bachchan was seen in cameos AB Aani CD, Ghoomketu and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

