'Forensic' Trailer: Vikrant Massey To Play Forensic Expert, Radhika Is A Fierce Cop

Actors Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey are all set to intrigue their fans with their upcoming movie Forensic. The movie that will premiere on Zee5 shows Massey stepping into the shoes of a forensic officer Johnny, while Radhika will be seen playing a police officer Megha.

Both Vikrant and Radhika who have had a history of taking a different route when it comes to scripts, roles, and more, are all set to mesmerise fans with their new thriller drama. It is the remake of a 2020 Malayalam film of the same name and is helmed by Vishal Furia. Apart from the two stars, the movie also features seasoned actors, including Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy, and Vindu Dara Singh in key roles.

Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey starrer Forensic trailer out

The crime drama that is set in the background of Mussoorie shows fierce police officer Megha Sharma who is on the witch hunt for a criminal. On her quest to solve the case and catch the criminal, she meets Johnny Khanna, a forensic expert played by Massey. The duo has to work together to solve the mystery of the murders of young girls on their birthday.

With several twists and turns that unfoldes as the two inch closer to solving the case, something unusual happens that takes the story of the film in a completely new direction. While both stars have already proved their mettle with different kinds of roles on screen, watching them back will be a visual delight for their fans. The film will premiere on the streaming platform on June 24. The trailer was packed with a lot of suspense and drama that left no breathing space for the audience.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the intense and complex chemistry that is shared by the two lead stars and how it revolves as the trailer progresses. It will be interesting to watch how the relationship between these characters has a bearing on the investigation and the plot at large.

The film will mark Apte's return to the screen after a gap of almost a year. Sharing her thoughts on the same, the actor in a press statement said, "Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a south film, I can guarantee that the viewers are in for a surprising shock as this is not just another murder mystery. The plot is tight, the suspense is ‘killer’, and the shock is inevitable.”



IMAGE: Instagram/RadhikaOfficial