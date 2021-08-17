Versatile actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte have finally begun shooting for their next film Forensic in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. On August 16, Vikrant took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the clapperboard while announcing the new beginning with the entire team.

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte begin Forensic shooting in Uttarakhand

“And we begin (sic)”, he captioned the post. The film Forensic directed by Vishal Furia is being touted as a crime thriller. Sharing his excitement about the film, Vikrant had earlier said, “I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia, narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience.”. Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited are producing ‘Forensic’.

Radhika also shared the motion poster of the film while sharing the happiness. Going by the poster, the thriller is all things sleuth; a mesh of mystery, fingerprints, bloodstains, magnifying glass, a lifeless body, and a microscope. "Police ki fight aur #forensic ki UV light, Kare har criminal ki hawa tight.."Super excited to join the Squad at the #Forensic team with @vikrantmassey (sic)”, Radhika wrote then. Director Vishal Furia also shared his insights on the film and said that "Forensic explores the advanced science of crime scene investigation that expedites the process of finding the criminal. Having said so, I want to tell this science in an entertaining and thrilling way. Vikrant and Radhika are believable actors and together we would want to convey to the audiences that this science is available for everyone to help them if they are the victims of a crime. The producers Mansi and Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut don't want to leave any stone unturned in the process of telling this exciting story and helping the story to reach one and all.".

IMAGE: VIKRANTMASSEY/RADHIKAOFFICIAL/Instagram

