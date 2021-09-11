'Forever In Love': Sushmita Sen Pens Warm Note With Picture Of Daughters Renee And Alisah

Actor Sushmita Sen who shares a great bond with her daughters Renee and Alisah, is often seen giving a glimpse of her quality time with them through her posts on social media. From documenting their home shenanigans to pictures with their grandmother, the lovely pictures of the trio are always garnering love. Recently, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and turned photographer for her daughters.

In the photo, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, smiled as they sat inside their home. Alisah rested her head on Renee's back as she hugged her elder sister from behind. Renee held Alisah's hands in the picture. The former Miss Universe clicked the two girls through a glass window while she stood outside in the balcony area. The picture shows Sushmita's reflection in the glass as she clicks while Renee and Alisah posed for the picture. Renee wore a full sleeve T-shirt and Alisah wore a red and white striped dress. Sushmita penned a sweet note along with the picture that read, “Sometimes a picture can reflect the very core of one’s essence!! #love! forever #inlove body, heart & soul #maa I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Recently, the two sisters celebrated their birthdays and the doting mother could not stop herself from showering them with love.

Sushmita Sen shares an adorable picture with her daughters

On Renee's 22nd birthday earlier this month, Sushmita shared her pictures and captioned them, "#faceoflove Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 We are 22…how time flies!!! Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!! We love you Shona….party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa." Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita made her comeback with the crime drama web series Aarya for which she had bagged Filmfare, Dadasaheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award. She recently wrapped up the second season of the series. She kept her fans on their toes after sharing a picture with the entire team, earlier on Instagram. The picture left the fans guessing about the release date of Aarya 2.

IMAGE: sushmitasen47/Instagram