Freddy Daruwala's Father Tests Positive For COVID-19, Bungalow Sealed

The antagonist of the film Holiday, actor Freddy Daruwala’s bungalow has been sealed after his father tested positive for COVID-19. According to a news portal, the actor's father initially had some symptoms of seasonal flu. This included fever and body ache, however, things soon worsened.

Also Read | Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Cases Rise To 74,281; FM To Detail Rs 20 Lakh Cr Package

Freddy Daruwala's dad tests positive for COVID-19, bungalow sealed

Also Read | Elon Musk Emerges As Champion Of Defying Coronavirus Stay-home Orders

Freddy Daruwala’s dad is 67 years of age and has been kept in isolation as a preventive measure. Speaking to a news portal, the actor mentioned that his dad displayed symptoms of seasonal flu. Freddy Daruwala also added that soon his dad also began to show symptoms of fever and body ache. Still, the family members took it lightly. However, on the third day, Freddy Daruwala admitted that he thought that his dad needed to be tested due to the scenario the world is facing. When the reports came back after a few days, Freddy Daruwala found out that his dad has been tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a news portal.

Also Read | GM Iniyan To Organise 'Chess Marathon' To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief

Later on, Freddy Daruwala added that the BMC suggested that his dad should be kept in a place full of rooms and washrooms. Hence Freddy decided to keep his dad at home rather than at a hospital. He explained that he took this decision as he believes someone who really needs it can use the hospital space instead of him who already has enough space. Since then, the BMC has put up a notice outside the residence of Freddy Daruwala and has also sanitised the premise. The bungalow has now been sealed, according to a news portal. Freddy Daruwala mentioned that home isolation does not come as a matter of concern for him. However, the actor is a bit concerned about his son Evaan who is just 15 months old now.

Also Read | India & Denmark Vow To Jointly Combat COVID-19, Share Info On Testing Kits And Vaccines

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.