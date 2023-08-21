Friday Night Plan Trailer: Babil Khan's Film Promises To Be A Heartwarming Adventure

Juhi Chawla and Babil Khan are all set to star in Friday Night Plan. The makers of the movie unveiled the film's trailer today (August 21). It will release on September 1 on OTT.

3 things you need to know

Friday Night Plan will stream on Netflix from September 1.

The movie stars Juhi Chawla, Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan in lead roles.

The story of Friday Night Plan revolves around two siblings who are left alone at home by their mother.

Friday Night Plan is all about brotherhood

Friday Night Plan trailer opens with the two brothers, played by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, riding in an auto. The visuals then show Babil as the perfect student, one with good grades and great at extras curricular activities. His character, Sidharth, turns out to be everyone's favourite and the most popular among his peers. While he does not like the attention, he finds a girl to be irresistible. He invites her over to his place.

His younger brother, Amrith requests him to take him along to the party. With their mother out of town, the brothers plan to attend the bash. But it soon spirals out of control. From an accident, a huge fight to a police case, the night takes an unexpected turn.

All you need to know about Friday Night Plan

Premiering on September 1, Friday Night Plan will stream on Netflix. The slice-of-life movie is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan.

(Juhi Chawla and Babil Khan will share the screen space in Friday Night Plan | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Talking about the film, the director said, “It is a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self-discovery that speaks to all audiences.” The project is bank-rolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their production house Excel Entertainment.