FRIENDS Reunion Begins Filming; Excited Bhumi Pednekar Asks 'Is This Really Happening?'

As popular sitcom FRIENDS reunion filming began, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the news. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to express her excitement for the much-awaited reunion. Sharing the Instagram post about FRIENDS reunion news, the picture featured the entire cast of the sitcom- Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Leblanc, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in a photo frame, and the text read "17 Years On, It's Finally Happening! FRIENDS Reunion Special Episode To Be Filmed Next Week." Bhumi wrote on the Instagram story "Is this really happening guysssss... Just can't keep it together" along with a surprise face emoticon. Checkout screenshot of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story-

About FRIENDS reunion's release

As per Variety, the FRIENDS reunion, which has been repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will begin filming this week. All the cast members will reunite at Stage 24, the original FRIENDS soundstage on Warner Bros. for the HBO Max special. David Schwimmer had discussed the filming of the reunion during a virtual interview on the Graham Norton Show which aired in the U.K on Friday. As per People, David said he will be heading to Los Angeles for the shooting of the reunion and he was going to see them for the first time in years. He revealed the reunion was unscripted and they will be appearing as themselves, not as their characters. He added there will be a section in which they will all read something but he did not want to give anything away.

The reunion special was first announced in February 2020 by HBO Max, mere weeks before the coronavirus halted the filming and was scheduled to premiere that May. According to Variety, each of the cast members would have received at least $2.5 million for participating in the special. The WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said that there was value to have a big raucous life audience to experience the six great friends coming back together and they did not want to do it on a web call with six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms, given the excitement of fans for the reunion around the world. Warner Media is yet to announce a release date for the FRIENDS reunion special. FREINDS originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and comprised of a total 236 episodes.

Promo Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar's and FRIENDS Official Instagram handles

